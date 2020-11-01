Face to face meetings for Carlow carers cancelled

Sunday, November 01, 2020

Carers in Carlow have been impacted with face to face meetings with Family Carers Ireland being cancelled due to Level 5 Restrictions.

Family Carers Carlow Kilkenny say they have to again close their doors to the public and will no longer be able to meet carers one to one.

The carers body said they continue to offer assistance, support & advice over the phone on 056 7721424 or on our 24 hour careline 1800 24 07 24.

Family Carers added: “Please do not hesitate to contact us and we will assist you as much as possible.”

