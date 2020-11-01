IT Carlow researchers selected for funding awards

Three IT Carlow researchers are among those to receive funding under the Irish Research Council’s prestigious Government of Ireland funding programme.

Some of the Institute of Technology Carlow researchers to receive funding include:

Anna Karpinska has been awarded the Government of Ireland Postgraduate Scholarship to conduct research on a project titled: ‘ A study on the ecological impact of recycling derived fertilisers (RDF) using nematodes as environmental bioindicators.’

Dillon O’Reilly has been awarded the Government of Ireland Postgraduate Scholarship to conduct research on a project titled: ‘Colloid based Electrospray Micro-Thrusters for Electric Propulsion of Cubesats and Nanosats.’

Libor Zachoval has been awarded the Government of Ireland Postgraduate Scholarship to conduct research on a project titled: The Tracking, Modeling, and Predictive Analysis of Learner Behaviour Towards More Effective Learner Behaviours and Online Courses.’

Announced recently by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD, Anna, Dillon and Libor are three of 296 scholars who will receive funding under the Irish Research Council’s Government of Ireland programme. The awards represent an investment of over €21 million in early career research, across all academic disciplines.

Welcoming this year’s awardees, Minister Harris said: “I am delighted to announce this investment by government in developing the next generation of research leaders across disciplines. Across higher education, enterprise, civil society and the public sector, expert knowledge and skills is a critical need for our present and our future. The awards announced today support a pipeline of research talent which will be at the forefront of addressing the many challenges and opportunities we face.

The Covid crisis alone has demonstrated the importance of investment in expertise across all disciplines, whether in the form of advice on public health, the development of vaccines and treatments within industry, or, crucially, in working through the many longer term social, economic and cultural impacts of the crisis. It can be seen today how Ireland is benefiting from investment in basic research made some years ago, and this will be the case in the future with ongoing support for the pipeline of excellent researchers. I wish the many awardees starting their new projects the very best.”

Congratulating this year’s awardees, Irish Research Council Director, Peter Brown, said: “The Irish Research Council Government of Ireland awards form a critical pillar within Ireland’s research and innovation eco-system. The two programmes, addressing postgraduate and postdoctoral research, are the only ones of their kind in Ireland, funding excellent research across all disciplines and are highly competitive, nationally and internationally. Awardees benefit greatly from having obtained a research award in their own name, demonstrating world-class potential in their chosen field from early-career stage. Through this and other IRC programmes, the Council continues to deliver the best and brightest research talent for Ireland. Working hand-in-glove with our research-performing organisations, awardees will expand the frontiers of knowledge and generate the research and innovations that will help to address national and global societal challenges.”

Further information about the Irish Research Council’s Government of Ireland programmes is available at www.research.ie.