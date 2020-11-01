‘Like a war zone’ – Four injured due to fireworks in Dublin last night

James Cox

Four people were injured as a result of fireworks in Dublin last night.

Residents in some areas of the capital, particularly Dublin 8, described it as being like a ‘war zone’.

Dublin Fire Brigade said people were treated for hand, eye and facial injuries.

A bonfire close to the Dart line between Raheny and Harmonstown stations also led to services being suspended for a time.

The fire service says it had a busy night but says most bonfires required no intervention and crews experiences very little anti-social behaviour.

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Mid-West, Mark Ward, says local councils are going to spend ‘an absolute fortune’ clearing up after bonfires.

Mr Ward said: “I was on the council for a number of years myself so I’m well aware of the work that the council has to do. It costs an absolute fortune every year to clean up after bonfires.

“That’s not even counting the environmental impact of the bonfires, the money that’s spent to clean up after the bonfires could be used for better things in our community like new playgrounds, upgrading of lights, upgrading of foot paths, whatever it may be but the money is being used to clean up bonfires.”

Gardaí said there were no reports of any major overnight incidents in the Dublin area.