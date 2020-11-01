New Covid test centre to open in St Dympna’s

By Elizabeth Lee

A NEW Covid-19 test centre is being built in the grounds of St Dympna’s Hospital in Carlow town and should be operational in December.

The current test centre, based in Tinryland GAA grounds, will be closed when the new facility is up and running.

A spokesperson for the HSE said that a number of sitest for the new facility had been considered, including the nearby Kelvin Grove, but “St Dympna’s was deemed the most suitable site due to urgency, temporary nature and accessibility of the project, for which a local contractor has been commissioned and ground works have commenced”.

It’s expected that 150 tests will be completed daily, depending on demand,while referral trends are reviewed daily for all of the southeast, including the Carlow centre. If more tests need to be carried out, then the facility will be able to cope with the increased demand, because the HSE can increase the test lanes and the hours of opening. The new facility is also a temporary structure and construction work has begun on the south lawns of the hospital grounds.

While the introduction of a test centre in Carlow town has been welcomed, not everyone is happy with the location.

“There are plenty of other sites that could have been used for the test centre,” said one local resident, who didn’t want to be named. “St Dympna’s is an historic building and I think it’s a poor decision to build it there. There’s no need to rip up the south lawn of the hospital grounds.”

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue also expressed his disappointment about the location of the new test centre. “Terribly disappointing, is all I can say, especially when other sites were available. However, we must accept that in unprecedented times, unprecedented measures have to be taken, it’s just a dreadful pity the beautiful gardens at St Dympna’s have had to suffer, it’s appalling.”

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor welcomed the development and lauded Tinryland GFC for hosting the current test centre.

“A lot of people don’t have cars to get out to Tinryland. I have to say Tinryland have done an excellent job. I know a lot of volunteers out there, they have been exceptional. It’s important to have somewhere in a town and with St Dympna’s, it’s drive-in as well. They can also increase the number of lanes and hours of opening.”