A rare, blue, full moon rising in the Wicklow hills

This stunning image shows the moon at Boleycarrigeen Solstice Circle at Kilranelagh, near Kiltegan, County Wicklow on Halloween night.

Not only was it the first full moon to fall on 31 November since 1974, it was the second full moon in a calendar month, which also made it a blue moon. The phenomenonal blue moon only ever happens in a two to three year period so it made this year’s Oiche Shamnha particularly special!

The photo gives a sense, too, of the magnificent prehistoric landscape at the centre of the Baltinglass Hillfort Complex as the blue moon rises over the silhouette of Keadeen Mountain in the background.

Members of the Save Wicklow’s Ancient East team were in Kilranelagh to witness the magical sight.