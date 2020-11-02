Death notices

Christina (Dina) FitzGerald (nee Fenelon)

Dina Fitzgerald, Seoidín, Roslee, Myshall, Co Carlow and late of the Old Finglas Road, Glasnevin, Dublin. Beloved wife of the late Jim, predeceased by her son Paul, son-in-law George, brothers & sister. Christina (Dina) adored mother of Jean, Declan & Celine. Deeply regretted by her son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Kathleen & Collette, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 3pm until 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in the Church of the Holy Cross, Myshall at 11am, followed by burial in Lismaconly Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Sean Flynn

Sean Flynn, 181 New Oak Estate, Carlow, passed away tragically , on 31 October 2020, at his home.

Beloved son of Ann and Ronan, much loved brother of Annmarie and Brook, adored nephew of Kathleen,

Margaret, Eileen, Teresa, Patrick, Rose, Josie, Mary, Bridget, Martha, Miley, Sean, Deirdre, Eugene, Packy, Ciaran, Jason, Aoife, Padraig and the late Danny and Timmy and cherished grandson of Eilish and Pat Coleman and the late Maria and Patrick (Paddy) Flynn.

He will be sadly missed by his loving mother, father, sister, aunts, uncles, nieces Kayla, Molly and Mariah, cousins, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private Funeral will take place for family in The Holy Family Church, Askea, on Thursday at 11am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Sean’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Family Church, Askea, online streaming service by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Gerry McMahon

McMAHON Gerry (Booterstown, Co. Dublin and formerly Co. Carlow) 2nd November 2020 – (peacefully) in the loving care of his family after a short illness borne with enormous courage & dignity. Beloved husband of Kay, loving Dad to Isobel and George, adoring grandpa to Penelope, Tibby, Arthur, Albert & Alexander. He will be greatly missed by his son-in-law Jamie, daughter-in-law Shan Shan, sister-in-law Carmel, his brother & sisters, George, Eoin, Peggy, Mary, Breda, Oliver, also his many nieces, nephews, close friends and neighbours. His family also remember his deceased siblings Sean, Lauri, Vonnie, Paddy & Brian.

Due to government restrictions, a private funeral will take place strictly for family & close friends, but the Funeral Mass for Gerry may be viewed live on Saturday, 7th November, at 11am at https://www.churchservices.tv/booterstown#, and cremation prayers afterwards at 1pm at www.vimeo.com/event/153499/. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society, Northumberland Road, Dublin 4 or www.cancer.ie.

Bridget Sandes

Bridget Sandes, (nee O’Neill) (Kilquiggan, Coolkenno, Tullow, Co. Carlow) 2 November 2020 peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Oakfield Nursing Home, Courtown surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Ian and much loved mother of Elsie, Olive, Yvonne, Alan and Fiona, brother-in-law Des, sons-in-law Ken, Vincent, Ian and Brendan, daughter-in-law Sarah, grandchildren, nieces,nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to the current HSE guidelines Bridget’s Funeral Mass will be private for family only. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers at this time. Bridget’s Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at 1.00 pm in St. Finian’s Church, Kilquiggan followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Eileen Webb (nee Maher)

Eileen Webb, 25 Oakley Park, Graiguecullen, Carlow and formerly of Ballickmoyler, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, on 30 October 2020, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of Brendan, much loved mother of Bernadette, Terry, Brendan, Colin, Dermot, Kathryn, Colette and John and cherished sister of the late Jim Maher.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, on Tuesday at 11am and will be followed by burial in Arles Cemetery, Carlow.

Eileen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, online streaming service by using the following link.https://www.graiguecullenkilleshin.com/web-cam/