Former Dublin school rugby coach admits indecently assaulting boys

Sonya McLean

A former rugby coach and teacher at a Dublin school has admitted to sexually abusing 23 males in the 1970s and 1980s.

John McClean (75), of Casimir Avenue, Harold’s Cross pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to 27 charges of indecently assaulting the males at Terenure College in Dublin on dates between 1973 and 1990.

The charges relate to three separate books of evidence. McClean was due to stand trial today but instead entered pleas of guilty before the court.

Judge Pauline Codd remanded McClean on continuing bail and set a sentence date of March 9th, 2021, when all evidence will be heard over a two day sentence hearing.

Paul Murray SC, prosecuting, said a number of the complainants were present in court to hear McClean enter the guilty pleas to the charges, while others watched the proceedings over a Zoom call.

Mr Murray confirmed that some of the 23 complainants may wish to read out their victim impact statements during the hearing and told Judge Codd that those statements should be ready for the court before Christmas.

Sean Guerin SC, defending, asked for a later sentence date as he said he was due to start a lengthy trial in the new year which he does not anticipate will be completed until the first week of March.

A date for mention was also set for January 18th next to allow for any relevant documentation to be handed into court prior to the sentence hearing.