Irish Huawei boss dies suddenly in China

By Stephen Maguire

Leading Irish businessman Joe Kelly has died suddenly in Shenzhen, China.

Mr Kelly, who was originally from Letterkenny in Co Donegal, was the Vice President of corporate communications for telecoms giant Huawei.

55-year-old Mr Kelly was married to wife Una and the couple have two children, Aidan and Eunan.

He grew up in the family home in Wolfe Tone Place in Glencar.

The family lived in China but had plans to build a house in Gartan, with Mr Kelly’s mother coming from Glenswilly while his father was from the Oldtown in Letterkenny.

Mr Kelly joined the post office in Letterkenny in 1980 but left in 1987 and graduated from the University of Ulster in 1992 in Media Studies.

He then moved to London where he worked as a journalist for a range of publications covering business and technology.

He eventually moved into corporate communications for some of the world’s best-known technology companies such as Xerox, Marconi and BT.

Mr Kelly moved from London to mainland China in 2012, before making the move to Huawei.

Due to his busy schedule and the distance, Mr Kelly did not return home as much as he would have liked to but kept in touch through social media.

In a recent interview, he said that living so far away from home he missed the clean air, the pace of life, the people and the scenery of Donegal.

“Donegal is a place you have to leave to fully appreciate,” he said.

When asked what the best thing about Donegal was, Mr Kelly said it was undeniably its people: “No matter where you go, or how long you’ve been away, you always get a warm welcome back.”