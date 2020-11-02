Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Monday, November 02, 2020

A further 15 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Monday evening among 767 reported nationally.

There have been 157 cases in Carlow in the last two weeks.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,917 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 1st November, the HPSC has been notified of 767 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 62,750* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

  • 355 are men / 411 are women
  • 68% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 33 years old
  • 321 in Dublin, 84 in Cork, 47 in Meath, 34 in Limerick, 24 in Roscommon and the remaining 257 cases are spread across all other counties.

 

As of 2pm today 322 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Tullow girl named as one of Ireland’s inspirational heroes

Monday, 02/11/20 - 7:01pm

A rare, blue, full moon rising in the Wicklow hills

Monday, 02/11/20 - 6:53pm

Death notices

Monday, 02/11/20 - 6:45pm

Similar Articles

Carlow Covid rate above national average

Sunday, 01/11/20 - 7:50pm

Close contacts of woman with Covid-19 were not notified by HSE for five days

Friday, 30/10/20 - 11:52am

Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Tuesday, 27/10/20 - 10:16pm