Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

A further 15 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Monday evening among 767 reported nationally.

There have been 157 cases in Carlow in the last two weeks.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 2 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 1,917 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Sunday 1st November, the HPSC has been notified of 767 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 62,750* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

355 are men / 411 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

321 in Dublin, 84 in Cork, 47 in Meath, 34 in Limerick, 24 in Roscommon and the remaining 257 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today 322 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 44 are in ICU. 16 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.