By Digital Desk Staff

A man has died after an accident on a fishing boat in Galway Bay earlier today.

The man was taken from the vessel between Blackrock and Silberstrand in an unresponsive condition by a local RNLI lifeboat this afternoon.

Paramedics met him at Galway Docks and rushed him to University Hospital Galway, where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí have notified the Health and Safety Authority of a workplace accident.