Opposition parties set to question Varadkar about contract leak

Opposition parties sought to intensify pressure on Tánaiste Leo Varadkar on Sunday night after revelations that he passed details of a draft agreement for doctors to a friend when he was taoiseach.

The Tánaiste will be quizzed in the Dáil on Tuesday about the affair and also about any other documents he provided to people outside government.

Sinn Féin health spokesman David Cullinane said it was “a scandal”.

“What he was doing was looking after a friend – the old boys’ club, looking after the insiders,” Mr Cullinane said.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said there were “a lot of outstanding questions [Mr Varadkar] needs to answer, and the situation is not exactly how he outlined it in his statement on Saturday”.

Mr Varadkar passed a draft of the new deal for GPs negotiated between the government and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) in April last year to a friend who was head of a rival group, the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP). The revelations were published in Village magazine.

Fianna Fáil tensions

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has been lobbied by Fianna Fáil representatives to speak out more forcefully on the issue.

Fianna Fáil TDs are said to be furious that Mr Martin has not released a statement condemning Mr Varadkar’s actions, according to The Irish Examiner.

Some have said their colleagues Dara Calleary and Barry Cowen were both forced to resign from their ministry for what they regarded as lesser transgressions.

‘Not best practice’

Mr Varadkar issued a lengthy statement on Saturday evening in which he rejected the claims he may have broken the law. He said he passed on the draft document in a bid to secure wider backing among doctors for the new contract.

Mr Varadkar accepted that his sharing of the document, which he had couriered to the home of Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, a personal friend, was “not best practice”. He expressed regret “that he did not ensure that it was provided in a more appropriately formal manner”.

Dr Ó Tuathail said in a statement on Sunday night the document was given to him as part of a pre-existing arrangement to share information on the deal.

The sensitivity of the information received is likely to be a key part of the political fallout from the controversy in the coming days.