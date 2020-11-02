Provisional drivers face huge insurance bill due to driving test delays

By Suzanne Pender

MORE than 50,000 drivers could pay €600 more for insurance due to driving test delays.

The huge delay has led to calls for driving instructors to be given additional powers to reduce the growing backlog of 85,000 drivers awaiting their test.

It is understood that they could be waiting a year or more for a full licence unless an innovative solution is found.

Essential Driver Training (EDT) instructors should be given teacher-certify style powers to enable drivers to demonstrate their proficiency on the road and receive a full licence.

This suggestion was brought forward by motor insurance experts at Coverinaclick.ie, who say that the current driving-test backlog is likely to worsen, costing motorists thousands in additional premiums.

The online brokers say that while the proposed initiative may not be possible to implement across the board, as most of the 85,000 on the waiting list have already completed their driver training, it could be trialled on the 24,000-plus drivers on the EDT waiting list, which is growing by the week.

Coverinaclick.ie reports that before entering the recent lockdown, the average wait for a test in Ireland was almost seven months – up from six weeks on average in pre-crisis times. Testing was suspended entirely on 13 March and resumed on 20 July, but the number of tests taken had reduced from 4,000 to 4,500 a week to an average of 3,000.

This left a timeframe of about 30 weeks to clear the backlog. However, the insurance experts say that because tests have now been limited to essential workers only for the next six weeks, the backlog is going to get significantly worse and the waiting time could potentially hit 12 months by early next year. Therefore, an alternative solution is imperative.

Deirdre McCarthy, manager with Coverinaclick.ie, described how the temporary initiative could work in practice.

“Of the 85,000-plus drivers on the waiting list, approximately 24,000 of them are actually on the EDT waiting list. This list is mostly made up of young drivers who are already paying high prices for their insurance.

“These drivers have not yet completed the 12 lessons, but are in the process of doing so, with a view to then taking their test. We are suggesting that approved driving instructors, who have been categorised as essential workers for this lockdown, could be asked to complete a detailed assessment after each of the 12 lessons, which they would then submit, on a confidential basis, to the RSA stating whether they believe that the person is fully competent.

“The RSA could then consider their report and decide whether to grant that person a full licence. According to the RSA, the current pass rate for those taking the driving test is 55.2%, so we would expect the pass rate for this process to be similar.

While not ideal, this calculated grade-style system seems to be one of very few feasible options to tackle a problem that is only going to get much worse,” she said.

“The RSA has already stated how difficult it is to apply the necessary Covid protocols in the driving test environment and it is widely accepted that these protocols will be in place for at least another six months.”

Coverinaclick.ie warns that delays to driving tests around the country will mean thousands of provisional licensed drivers will be forced to renew insurance policies for up to €600 more than a fully licensed driver, and that based on the waiting times, they may have to repeat this for a second year if an innovative solution isn’t found.