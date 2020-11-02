Selfish behaviour could prolong lockdown

By Michael Godfrey

YOU’D have to feel sorry for publicans. Be they ‘wet’ or serving food, that entire industry, like tourism, has taken a woeful hit over the past eight months.

And although the current lockdown is supposed to be geared towards allowing society open up in time for Christmas, nothing is certain. Even if the shops reopen in time for the festivities, we can be sure of one thing – we will not have a ‘normal’ Christmas.

That is why I commend the gardaí for shutting down a shebeen in Athy on Friday and hopefully they will do the same to other unlicensed establishments over the coming weeks. If you think that was the only one, think again! We all know of places where people have been gathering to drink a few beers. While there may not be a cash desk or a price list, the general rule of thumb is that you make ‘a contribution’.

It all sounds a little harmless and no doubt offenders will argue that all they were doing was providing a place for friends to meet, watch some sport on TV or play some pool. In ordinary times, that would be alright. In fact, I know a number of people who have bars in their homes, but they do not welcome every Tom, Dick or Harry and certainly not during a lockdown.

I don’t want to become a statistic some night, when I’d be included in the number of positive tests on that particular day. Neither do I want to go to hospital and find myself on a ventilator.

Some people just don’t get it that the easiest way for this dreadful virus to spread is by close contact. And no matter what anyone says, when alcohol is available close contact is inevitable. It is only natural. Even the most anti-social human being on the planet becomes more outgoing with a few drinks. Before you know it, people are huddled together, hugging or worse – providing the perfect environment for spreading the virus. I’m sure we have all read about the case of one person being responsible for the virus spreading to another 59 individuals. I don’t know if any of those ‘victims’ died or were hospitalised, but wouldn’t it be some burden on your conscience if you knew that your actions resulted in someone else getting sick or dying?

Apart from all of that is the matter of tax. We all complain about the cost of drink in a pub, but the price of a pint of beer or a glass of spirits is mostly made up of tax or VAT.

A shebeen is not ‘exposed’ to those costs, or the fees due to IMRO or Sky and a-thousand-and-one other hands that are held out before a publican comes close to making a few bob. We all know of licensed premises that went to the added expense of erecting a marquee simply to continue trading – only to find out that this was no longer acceptable and a full lockdown, except for takeaways, was the order of the day. Who is going to make up for that loss?

As a community, if we don’t adhere to the government’s advice on Covid, we can kiss Christmas goodbye. No-one wants that, but the actions of a few who think they are set apart could put that in jeopardy. It is up to the rest of us to ensure that doesn’t happen.