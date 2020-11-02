Tullow girl named as one of Ireland’s inspirational heroes

Baker Aoife Moody

By Elizabeth Lee

FOLLOWING a nationwide search to uncover Ireland’s most inspirational people, Aoife Moody from Tullow is celebrating after being named an Inspirational hero in the Gala Retail and Virgin Media Inspiration Awards.

Nominated by her mother Jennie Healy for the Inspiration Award, 14-year-old Aoife put her passion of baking to good use during the Covid-19 lockdown.

“We’re delighted. I entered her into the competition and I completely forgot about it until I got a phone call to say that she won!” Jennie told ***The Nationalist***.

Not only did she make and give treat boxes for frontline workers in nearby Castledermot, Aoife then went on to make boxes of cupcakes for elderly people cocooning in the Tullow area. She also raised an impressive €300 for Breast Cancer Ireland by organising a cake sale from her home. Aoife was keen to help out the charity after her granny Kay Healy from Castledermot was diagnosed with the disease. Her granny and grandad Seán are immensely proud of her, as are her mother Jennie, dad John Moody and little sister Ciara.

Aoife’s kind and thoughtful nature flagged her to the judges of the Gala young heroes competition and, as a result, she’s won a €750 Blue Book voucher. The family hope to enjoy a stay in one of Ireland’s beautiful boutique hotels that are covered by the voucher, particularly one that has a cookery school attached!

She began baking at the age of 11 years’ old, but during the lockdown, she really concentrated on her skills and made buns and cakes to cheer up frontline workers. She also registered with the HSE and has completed her HACCIP training so that all of her products are to regulation standard.

Aoife has set up an Instagram account, where she posts images of her gorgeous treats, and last week, celebrity chef Neven Maguire contacted her with words of encouragement. He also promised to send the talented young baker his latest recipe book.

Now that she’s back in school at Presentation College, Carlow, the enthusiastic second-year student has concentrated her baking at weekends and has even begun taking commissions!

Aoife was one of 26 people from across Ireland who won the Gala Retail and Virgin Media Inspiration Awards, with influential county heroes being named from the hundreds of entries received. Each of the 26 award-winning heroes demonstrated how they have made Ireland a better place with their selfless acts and inspirational deeds during the Covid-19 crisis and how they have gone above and beyond for others in their local community. For further information, see www.gala.ie.