Two areas to share almost €100,000 in government funding

Monday, November 02, 2020

 

By Suzanne Pender

TWO projects in Carlow will benefit from the CLÁR programme to the tune of almost €100,000.

This latest round of funding will support the provision of safety measures around schools and community facilities, as well as the development of community recreation areas.

Old Leighlin Community Support Ltd is set to receive €49,950 for a car park, footpaths and public lighting, while Ballymurphy Community Group will also receive €49,950 for car park improvements.

“The 2020 CLÁR programme places a particular focus on supporting CLÁR communities to deal with the impact of Covid-19 and meeting the needs of communities in these challenging times,” said deputy John Paul Phelan.

“In Carlow, €49,950 is being made available for works, which include a car park, footpaths and public lighting for Old Leighlin Community Support Ltd and the same amount goes to car park improvement works at Ballymurphy,” he added.

 

 

 

 

