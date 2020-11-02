Vicky Phelan confirms new tumour amid CervicalCheck Tribunal campaign

Sarah Mooney

CervicalCheck cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan has confirmed her diagnosis with a new tumour as she campaigns for the Government to address issues raised by those impacted by the CervicalCheck Tribunal.

It follows controversy last week as the tribunal was formally established by statutory order on Tuesday morning, despite representatives of the 221+ Group – set up to support women and families impacted by the CervicalCheck scandal – receiving assurances its work was being paused amid consultation.

Speaking today on RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime, Ms Phelan said she has chosen to continue with her campaigning despite her health as she wants “something good” to come of her situation.

“This would be one good thing – for women and families to get a Tribunal that would be fit for the women and families, which is what it was intended for,” she said.

Ms Phelan, who received a terminal cervical cancer diagnosis after she was given a false negative smear test result, said her cancer had been stable until she was diagnosed with a new tumour in her lungs in recent weeks.

“I’ve a new tumour, the first time I’ve had a new tumour in two and a half years,” she said.

“This is a disease that affects very young women with young families, and all of these women are leaving young children behind, or in some cases, women who have not had the opportunity to have families,” she said of the women impacted by the tribunal.

“Why wouldn’t I try and do as much as I can to try and help as many women as I can not go through what I’m going through – it’s as simple as that.”

Recurrence

The Limerick mother met with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last Monday, along with other representatives from the 221+ Patient Support Group.

“We were given assurances by the Minister on the Monday… we had an almost two hour meeting with him, that he would pause the tribunal,” Ms Phelan said.

“It was very, very disappointing to us that the order had been assigned and it couldn’t be stopped.”

Ms Phelan said a changed legal landscape in the wake of the March 2020 ruling on the Ruth Morrissey case was one issue raised by the 221+ group in relation to the Tribunal.

Following this ruling, the group is asking that labs where CervicalCheck smears are processed not be joined as co-defendants in the Tribunal, but rather designated as third parties.

The group is also asking for the current structure of the tribunal to be amended so that any woman whose cancer returns can return to claim further costs.

Often I wonder am I spending all my time doing this when I could be really, should be, spending it with my children

“We know from cervical cancer… that if it does come back, you know, it is fatal,” she said.

“I mean we’ve seen it with Ruth Morrissey, we’ve seen it with Emma Mhic Mhathuna, I’m going to see it, you know, my cancer is back and I’m literally just buying time,” she said.

“I’m going to die, I know that, so we know that this is a cancer that women don’t survive if it comes back, and that’s all we’re asking for, is to allow those women who are taking cases who are currently cancer-free who are in remission, to be allowed to go back if their cancer comes back.”

Asked how she continues to campaign amid the personal challenge of her illness, Ms Phelan said it had been difficult over recent weeks.

“Often I wonder am I spending all my time doing this when I could be really, should be, spending it with my children, what if I only have another 12 months or less and am I going to regret it,” she said.

“But you know not really… I just feel so strongly about this… and I still feel well that’s the thing.

“To be honest as soon as this Tribunal issue is sorted, I probably will have to start stepping back now and focusing on my own health.”