Carlow clubs to share €33,000 in sports grants

By Suzanne Pender

SPORTING organisations across the county have benefited to the tune of €33,225 in the latest round of sports grant funding.

The funding comes as part of a wider package of €85 million announced yesterday for the Irish sport sector to be allocated by Sports Ireland.

Welcoming the government’s announcement, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said: “Sporting bodies, much like all other parts of our communities, have been greatly affected by the pandemic and the restrictions that have been imposed on gatherings and people’s movement.

“Their income has been hit by a loss of membership fees and an inability to run events or fundraisers that they would normally hold. In many cases extra costs have been incurred from the implementation of social distancing and Covid-19 protocols. “This funding will help to address the shortfall that clubs have had and it will also give some certainty for planning into 2021. I am particularly pleased to see that dedicated funding has been set aside for disability and older adult sport,” concluded deputy Murnane O’Connor.

Co Carlow sporting organisation who received funding:

Bagenalstown Gaels, €1,400

Bagenalstown pitch and putt club, €600

Ballinabranna GAA, €1,079

Ballinkillen Hurling Club, €1,500

Ballon Gaelic Football Club, €275

Ballon Ladies, €1,500

Bennekerry/Tinryland Community Games, €800

Burren Rangers Hurling and Camogie, €1,500

Burrin Celtic FC, €1,425

Carlow Hockey Club, €1,500

Carlow Muaythai Gym, €1,050

Carlow Town Hurling and Camogie Club, €1,200

Carlow YM Badminton Club, €400

Dolmen Celtic, €1,500

Éire Óg CLG, Carlow, €954

Fighting Cocks Ladies’ Football team, €250

Kilree Celtic, €538

Mona FitKid Club, €1,022

Mount Leinster Rangers, €1,350

Muine Bheag Camogie Club, €1,200

Naomh Brid Hurling Club, €512

Nurney Villa, €1,200

Old Leighlin Community Support Ltd, €1,350

Old Leighlin LGFA, €940

Rathvilly GAA Club, €1,180

Setanta Hurling and Camogie Club, €1,500

St Anne’s Ladies’ Football Club, €550

St Patrick’s Boys AFC, €800

St Patrick’s GAA Tullow/Ardattin, €900

Tinryland Park, €1,250

Tullow and South Leinster Tennis and Sports Club, €1,250

Tullow Kayak Club, €750