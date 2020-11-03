Carlow clubs to share €33,000 in sports grants

By Suzanne Pender
SPORTING organisations across the county have benefited to the tune of €33,225 in the latest round of sports grant funding.
The funding comes as part of a wider package of €85 million announced yesterday for the Irish sport sector to be allocated by Sports Ireland.
Welcoming the government’s announcement, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said: “Sporting bodies, much like all other parts of our communities, have been greatly affected by the pandemic and the restrictions that have been imposed on gatherings and people’s movement.
“Their income has been hit by a loss of membership fees and an inability to run events or fundraisers that they would normally hold. In many cases extra costs have been incurred from the implementation of social distancing and Covid-19 protocols. “This funding will help to address the shortfall that clubs have had and it will also give some certainty for planning into 2021. I am particularly pleased to see that dedicated funding has been set aside for disability and older adult sport,” concluded deputy Murnane O’Connor.
Co Carlow sporting organisation who received funding:
Bagenalstown Gaels, €1,400
Bagenalstown pitch and putt club, €600
Ballinabranna GAA, €1,079
Ballinkillen Hurling Club, €1,500
Ballon Gaelic Football Club, €275
Ballon Ladies, €1,500
Bennekerry/Tinryland Community Games, €800
Burren Rangers Hurling and Camogie, €1,500
Burrin Celtic FC, €1,425
Carlow Hockey Club, €1,500
Carlow Muaythai Gym, €1,050
Carlow Town Hurling and Camogie Club, €1,200
Carlow YM Badminton Club, €400
Dolmen Celtic, €1,500
Éire Óg CLG, Carlow, €954
Fighting Cocks Ladies’ Football team, €250
Kilree Celtic, €538
Mona FitKid Club, €1,022
Mount Leinster Rangers, €1,350
Muine Bheag Camogie Club, €1,200
Naomh Brid Hurling Club, €512
Nurney Villa, €1,200
Old Leighlin Community Support Ltd, €1,350
Old Leighlin LGFA, €940
Rathvilly GAA Club, €1,180
Setanta Hurling and Camogie Club, €1,500
St Anne’s Ladies’ Football Club, €550
St Patrick’s Boys AFC, €800
St Patrick’s GAA Tullow/Ardattin, €900
Tinryland Park, €1,250
Tullow and South Leinster Tennis and Sports Club, €1,250
Tullow Kayak Club, €750