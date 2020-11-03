Covid-19 fine system expected to come into force by end of week

By Digital Desk Staff

A system of fines to increase compliance with Covid-19 restrictions is expected to come into force this week.

The fines for breaches of public health regulations will likely come into force towards the end of this third week of Level 5 restrictions, according to the Irish Times.

Those who host or travel to house parties, refuse to wear a mask or travel beyond 5km for non-essential reasons will face fines ranging from about €60 up to €2,500.

The Department of Health said the introduction of the system was an “urgent priority” for Government but declined to say when the statutory instrument enacting the fines would be published and signed.

However, it is understood that officials are preparing to introduce the system towards the end of this week.

Enforcement

The details of the fines system are being drafted by the Departments of Health and Justice and will be signed into law by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

Under the system, those who refuse to wear a mask or who undertake non-essential travel will face initial fines of between €60 and €100, with a maximum fine of €500 for repeat offences.

Those hosting a house party will face fines of €1,000 for a first offence and up to €2,500 and six months in prison for repeat offences.

However, issues of enforcement have been raised as under the legislation, gardaí will not be permitted to enter households to shut down house parties.

Those who fail to pay fines may end up before the courts where sanctions include increased financial penalties, community service and prison as a last resort.

The maximum fines were set out in legislation last month, however, the exact amounts for specific offences have yet to be determined.

Garda sources around the country have said they have not yet felt a pressing need for the introduction of the fines system and that compliance with the Level 5 restrictions remains very high for the most part.