Covid-19 in Ireland: Latest county-by-county data

Kenneth Fox

Cavan is the county with the highest 14 day incidence rate in the country, with a current rate of 563.2.

From the period of October 19th up until midnight of November 1st, Cavan recorded 429 new cases of Covid-19.

Meath is the county with the second highest incidence rate, currently at 482.5 and recording 941 new cases of the virus during that same period.

This is followed by Sligo which has a rate of 332.6 per 100,000 and 218 new cases during the same period.

Overall during this 14 day period, 11,808 new cases were recorded in Ireland and the national incidence rate now sits at 247.97.

The number of cases that are associated with clusters was 1,933. There are also currently 307 people in hospital with Covid-19 and a further 42 people are in ICU with the virus.

Age breakdown

In terms of the the age breakdown of those who contracted the virus, 19-24 year olds accounted for the majority of cases with 1801. This is followed 25-34 year olds who accounted for 1724 cases.

In terms of hospitalisation, 75-84 year olds accounted for 85 people who ended up in hospital with the virus, while those aged 65-74 accounted 71 people.

People aged 65-74 accounted for the largest proportion of people admitted to ICU during this period with 12.

To date Ireland has had 652,570 cases of Covid-19 with a total of 1,917 Covid related deaths. Yesterday, 767 new cases of the virus were confirmed and two new deaths.