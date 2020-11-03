Covid rate remains high in Carlow town

CARLOW town and the surrounding areas continued to report high numbers of Covid-19 relative to the rest of the county, according to recent figures.

Eighty-five Covid-19 cases were reported in Carlow LEA, which includes Carlow town and environs, between 13 and 26 October. The Carlow LEA rate of 375.3 cases per 100,000 in that period is well above the national average of 307.6. The previous snapshot between 6-19 October for Carlow LEA indicated 59 cases.

Tullow LEA had seen a jump from its previous figures with 37 cases and an LEA rate of 198.4 per 100,000.

Bagenalstown LEA is holding steady at 26 cases and it had a rate of 166.3 cases per 100,000.

Co Carlow’s rate of Covid-19 is also above the national average for the last number of days. The most recent county figures on Sunday evening show 268 cases per 100, compared with the national level of 253.

However, the explanation for this is a sharp reduction in the national rate over the last seven days from over 300 cases per 100,000 to the current figure. Carlow’s overall rate has actually reduced in the same period, but not as much.