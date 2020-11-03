Death notices and funeral announcements

Sean Flynn

Sean Flynn, 181 New Oak Estate, Carlow, passed away tragically , on 31 October 2020, at his home.

Beloved son of Ann and Ronan, much loved brother of Annmarie and Brook, adored nephew of Kathleen, Margaret, Eileen, Teresa, Patrick, Rose, Josie, Mary, Bridget, Martha, Miley, Sean, Deirdre, Eugene, Packy, Ciaran, Jason, Aoife, Padraig and the late Danny and Timmy and cherished grandson of Eilish and Pat Coleman and the late Maria and Patrick (Paddy) Flynn.

He will be sadly missed by his loving mother, father, sister, aunts, uncles, nieces Kayla, Molly and Mariah, cousins, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private Funeral will take place for family in The Holy Family Church, Askea, on Thursday at 11am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Sean’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Family Church, Askea, online streaming service by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

William Nolan

William Nolan, 3 Pinewood Avenue, Rathnapish, Carlow / Nurney, Carlow, died 2 November 2020 (peacefully) at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of Maisie and much loved father of Patricia, Patrick, William, Marita and Stephen. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, 11 grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Owing to the government restrictions a private funeral Mass will be celebrated for strictly family only.

The Mass may be viewed on the Cathedral parish webcam (www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/) at 11am on Wednesday morning, 4 November.

Philip O’Brien

Philip O’Brien, Rathercan, Fenagh, Carlow passed away on Sunday 1 November.

Funeral arrangements later.

Gerry McMahon

McMAHON Gerry (Booterstown, Co. Dublin and formerly Co. Carlow) 2 November 2020 – (peacefully) in the loving care of his family after a short illness borne with enormous courage and dignity. Beloved husband of Kay, loving Dad to Isobel and George, adoring grandpa to Penelope, Tibby, Arthur, Albert and Alexander. He will be greatly missed by his son-in-law Jamie, daughter-in-law Shan Shan, sister-in-law Carmel, his brother & sisters, George, Eoin, Peggy, Mary, Breda, Oliver, also his many nieces, nephews, close friends and neighbours. His family also remember his deceased siblings Sean, Lauri, Vonnie, Paddy & Brian.

Due to government restrictions, a private funeral will take place strictly for family & close friends, but the Funeral Mass for Gerry may be viewed live on Saturday 7 November, at 11am at https://www.churchservices.tv/booterstown#, and cremation prayers afterwards at 1pm at www.vimeo.com/event/153499/. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society, Northumberland Road, Dublin 4 or www.cancer.ie.

Christina (Dina) FitzGerald (nee Fenelon)

Dina Fitzgerald, Seoidín, Roslee, Myshall, Co Carlow and late of the Old Finglas Road, Glasnevin, Dublin. Beloved wife of the late Jim, predeceased by her son Paul, son-in-law George, brothers and sister. Christina (Dina) adored mother of Jean, Declan & Celine. Deeply regretted by her son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Kathleen & Collette, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday from 3pm until 6pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday in the Church of the Holy Cross, Myshall at 11am, followed by burial in Lismaconly Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

Bridget Sandes

Bridget Sandes, (nee O’Neill) (Kilquiggan, Coolkenno, Tullow, Co. Carlow) 2 November 2020 peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Oakfield Nursing Home, Courtown surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Ian and much loved mother of Elsie, Olive, Yvonne, Alan and Fiona, brother-in-law Des, sons-in-law Ken, Vincent, Ian and Brendan, daughter-in-law Sarah, grandchildren, nieces,nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Due to the current HSE guidelines Bridget’s Funeral Mass will be private for family only. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers at this time. Bridget’s Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday at 1 pm in St. Finian’s Church, Kilquiggan followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann Doyle, (nee Mc Donald)

Ann Doyle, Sandyford, Dublin and formerly of Carlow, on 3 November, (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff of the Earlsbrook Nursing Home, Bray, Ann, beloved wife of the late Edward (Ned) and loving mother to Valerie, Catherine, Barbara and Robert. Ann will be sadly missed by her sister Clare, sons-in-law Adrian, Eugene and John, Robert’s partner Gillian, nephews, nieces, grandchildren Stephen and Rachel, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In line with Government and HSE advice regarding funeral gatherings, a small private funeral to the maximum of 25 family and friends will take place at 11am on Thursday morning, 5 November. Live streaming of the funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/sandyford.

Ann’s Funeral Cortège is expected to leave JP Ward & Sons Funeral Home, Sandyford Village on Thursday morning at 10:40am and will then proceed at walking pace to St. Mary’s Church, Sandyford Village. Anyone wishing to line the route are welcome to do so while observing guidelines relating to social distancing and the wearing of face masks.