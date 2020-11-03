Four arrested as cannabis worth €1 million seized

By Digital Desk Staff

Four men have been arrested after the seizure of €1 million worth of cannabis today in Kildare.

Two vehicles were intercepted and searched in the Kildare area by gardaí at 6.30am on Tuesday.

During this search, ten kilograms of cannabis with an estimated street sale value of €200,000 was seized.

A further search was carried out at premises in the Kildare area where a “sophisticated” cannabis cultivation operation was located, gardaí said.

The premises was found to contain over 1,000 mature cannabis plants, with an estimated street value yield of €800,000.

Four males aged in their 50s, 30s, 20s and teens were arrested and are currently detained under sections 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at Naas and Newbridge Garda Stations.

Both searches took place as part of an ongoing investigation targeting organised criminal activity.

The operation was carried out by gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).