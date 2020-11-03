Halloween hell for the emergency services

By Elizabeth Lee

FIREMEN in Carlow and Tullow have just been through a week of Halloween hell. Over the last seven days they had to tackle a barrage of bonfires and anti-social activity, including getting stones and fireworks thrown at them.

The firefighters had to contend with dangerous behaviour towards them as they tried to tackle illegal blazes around the Tullow Road area of Carlow town and in pockets of Tullow, too. At one stage, one of the fire brigades had paint work damaged after missiles were thrown at it.

“There was a lot of anti-social behaviour in the lead-up to Halloween night. It was an exceptionally busy week,” Liam Carroll, acting chief officer of Carlow Fire Services, told The Nationalist.

The fire crews in Carlow and Tullow had about 25 call-outs to tackle incendiary situations, most of which were in Carlow town. The incidents included a car being set on fire, wheelie bins being ignited and piles of rubbish being burnt. Blazing bonfires were also extinguished, while staff in the environmental department of Carlow County Council dismantled materials such as pallets and tractor tyres intended to be lit as bonfires.

In Tullow, Parkville AFC football club was targeted on two separate occasions, when bonfires were built on one of its pitches, causing significant damage.

Ten firefighters from Tullow and 11 from Carlow worked tirelessly from the bank holiday weekend right up to Halloween night itself tackling the worst incidents of anti-social behaviour they had witnessed in years. They were backed up by members of An Garda Síochána in both towns during the Halloween holiday.

Acting chief fire officer Carroll said that tackling such dangerous incidents was “an unnecessary burden on the fire service”, especially since they also had their usual work in putting out fires in people’s homes and businesses.

“We had more than double the number of call-outs than last year. It was so much worse this year. It placed an unnecessary burden on us, especially since we had other fires to put out, too,” said Mr Carroll.