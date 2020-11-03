Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

There were less than five new cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow on Tuesday evening as the number of new cases nationally dropped.

However, 5 additional deaths related to Covid-19 were reported in Ireland today alongside the 322 new cases.

The exact Carlow increase is not known due to how the department of health publish figures but the figure is between 0-4. There have been 144 new cases of Covid-19 in the county in the last week.

Of the cases notified today;

156 are men / 166 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

96 in Dublin, 35 in Meath, 23 in Cork, 17 in Louth, 16 in Waterford and the remaining 135 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today 296 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 42 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Due to the efforts of people across Ireland, we are seeing improvements with Covid-19. However, we must remember that maintaining this downward trend is now the most crucial thing. The value of our progress depends on continuing the safe behaviour that got us to this position. I urge everyone to keep it up, to ensure these initial trends continue.”