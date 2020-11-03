Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Tuesday, November 03, 2020

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan

There were less than five new cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow on Tuesday evening as the number of new cases nationally dropped.

However, 5 additional deaths related to Covid-19 were reported in Ireland today alongside the 322 new cases.

The exact Carlow increase is not known due to how the department of health publish figures but the figure is between 0-4. There have been 144 new cases of Covid-19 in the county in the last week.

Of the cases notified today;

  • 156 are men / 166 are women
  • 64% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 37 years old
  • 96 in Dublin, 35 in Meath, 23 in Cork, 17 in Louth, 16 in Waterford and the remaining 135 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of 2pm today 296 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 42 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Due to the efforts of people across Ireland, we are seeing improvements with Covid-19. However, we must remember that maintaining this downward trend is now the most crucial thing. The value of our progress depends on continuing the safe behaviour that got us to this position. I urge everyone to keep it up, to ensure these initial trends continue.”

 

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow clubs to share €33,000 in sports grants

Tuesday, 03/11/20 - 4:30pm

Pitch at Parkville AFC is vandalised again

Tuesday, 03/11/20 - 4:04pm

Death notices and funeral announcements

Tuesday, 03/11/20 - 3:42pm

Similar Articles

Covid rate remains high in Carlow town

Tuesday, 03/11/20 - 3:20pm

Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Monday, 02/11/20 - 7:38pm

Carlow Covid rate above national average

Sunday, 01/11/20 - 7:50pm