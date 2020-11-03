By Dr Fionnuala Ní Ghrainne

AS YOU know, my workplace practices have been turned on their head; they are continuously changing according to coronavirus levels circulating throughout our community. We are constantly having to check and double check our practices to ensure we are adhering to the ever-changing and fluctuating guidelines for the medical profession. But that is what needs to be done until the world’s medical and scientific communities come up with a solution that makes living with Covid-19 safer and more palatable.

In the meantime, keep remembering that SARS-CoV-2 has no scruples; it does not give a damn about how we feel, what we think and how fed up we all are about adhering to these guidelines. It is still out to spread to anyone who lets down their guard, and then on to their loved ones and anyone who comes in close contact.

So we have to try and understand the science behind these guidelines and understand that this virus is not even 12 months’ old. Think how long it took to gain control over the many diseases that have struck the human population over the decades. There is no quick fix in sight.

I worry that there are so many guidelines, that a lot of people just don’t bother. It is hard to remember what you are meant to do when you are awaiting a test result, what to do when it is positive and what to do when it is negative. How long do I have to self-isolate, and what is self-isolation exactly? When do I have to restrict my movements, and for how long? Believe me, I do not know these off the top of my head.

Every morning when I go into work, I open the hse.ie website and icgp.ie (Irish College of General Practitioners) and I leave the guidelines on my desktop so I can refer to them when I need to. They are confusing and changing frequently, so everyone must make sure to check exactly what they should be doing in the circumstances they find themselves in and ADHERE STRICTLY to those instructions. I know for a fact that many do not. So please check the HSE website regularly for updated advice.

Please let’s all try and find a way to learn to live with this virus and if we adhere to the basic guidelines of avoiding crowded places, keeping our social distance from anyone not in our pod, regular hand hygiene and, of course, cough hygiene, and wear masks for everyone’s protection, we should be able to get to a level of infection that makes it safe to open up businesses again.

However, if we get lazy, get ‘fed up’ and let our guard down, this rollercoaster is going to continue. So it is up to each one of us to do our best for society. The endgame is to keep everyone safe and well and keep our economy open. So take care, stay safe and adhere to the guidelines.

■ Just a PS in relation to childhood influenza vaccination: please seriously consider getting your children vaccinated against a potentially very serious illness and contact your GP to make an appointment.