Number of cases of Covid-19 in Dublin still concerning, says Nphet

Digital Desk Staff

Public health officials have expressed concern over “stubbornly” high Covid-19 figures in Dublin, despite six weeks of restrictions in the capital.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has not seen as big a reduction in cases in the capital as it would like, according to chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

As the Irish Times reports, earlier restrictions put in place in Dublin in late-September, when the capital moved to Level 3, had not had the desired effect in slowing the infection, he said.

While cases in the rest of the country had fallen sharply – from a generally higher level – case numbers in Dublin were staying “stubbornly” above 200 a day and over 300 on Monday, Dr Holohan said.

The effects of Level 5 restrictions imposed two weeks ago may be seen over the course of the next week, he added.

A further two Covid-19 related deaths were reported by Nphet. This brings to 1,917 the total number of deaths linked to the virus during the pandemic.

It also reported a further 767 cases of the disease, bringing the total number of cases to 62,750.

Dublin cases

Of the new cases, 321 were in Dublin, 84 in Cork and 47 in Meath. There were also 34 in Limerick, 24 in Roscommon, with the remaining 257 cases spread across all other counties.

At 2pm on Monday, 322 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, including 44 in ICU.

The national 14-day incidence of the disease now stands at 248 cases per 100,000 people. Cavan has the highest incidence, at 563.2, followed by Meath at 482.5. Leitrim is the only county with an incidence under 100, at 96.7.

In terms of Dublin itself, Dublin North West is the part of the county with the highest number of cases from October 18th to October 31st, with 656 new cases.

The current incidence rate for the area is 315.9, this is followed by Dublin North Central with a rate of 262.0 and Dublin West with a rate of 260.7.

Dublin North Central recorded 405 cases of the virus in the same 14 day period =, while Dublin West recorded 405.