Pitch at Parkville AFC is vandalised again

By Elizabeth Lee

PARKVILLE United AFC in Tullow has been targeted by vandals, who lit a bonfire on one of its pitches on Wednesday night and again on Halloween night, causing considerable damage.

The bonfire was fully ablaze when several club members arrived at the town centre sports venue on Wednesday evening, while Tullow Fire Service had to put out the fire on Halloween night. The board of management had alerted local gardaí to the first incident and had anticipated further trouble at the weekend.

“As we expected, we had more trouble on Halloween night. It would have been a miracle if we’d gotten through the weekend without trouble. We still haven’t assessed the damage because the weather was so bad on Sunday; we still need to clear the debris to see how much damage was caused,” said club secretary Michael Flynn.

He added that members were bitterly disappointed by the wanton vandalism of someone lighting bonfires on club grounds. Some of the wood used in the bonfire was timber ripped from the perimeter fencing, which leaves the club open to even more vandalism.

The fires are just the latest in a series of vandal attacks on the club. During the summer, a wall was smashed within 24 hours of it being rebuilt, while on another occasion a cherry picker used to replace lights was stolen and driven all over the pitches, causing considerable damage.

Michael reckons the location of Parkville AFC in the centre of town is what makes it such an attraction for vandals.

“I don’t think that there’s any particular reason for these things happening other than the club is in the centre of Tullow. This sort of behaviour isn’t new, but that doesn’t make it any less upsetting for any of us. It’s very disappointing; it’s an ongoing battle,” added Michael.