School secretaries in line for pay hike

One of the campaign signs used last year to highlight the issue

By Suzanne Pender

“POSITIVE progress” is being made in relation to regularising pay and conditions for school secretaries and caretakers, who have been severely disadvantaged by the two-tier system that exists in many schools.

Along with many politicians, deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has campaigned for an end to the two-tier structure, which saw some school secretaries at a disadvantage when it came to sick leave, certainty of hours or pay increases.

“Everyone knows their school secretary and caretaker – they are integral to the running of a school and have been taking on more responsibilities than ever, from assisting principals with complex administration, to organising fundraising for school events,” she said.

“They really are the backbone of most schools and often times the first port of call for students and parents and it’s important that this is recognised,” she added.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor welcomed the progress made on pay and conditions for school secretaries and caretakers, adding that it was important for education minister Norma Foley to move quickly on the issue. She remarked that minister Foley has already made strides in key education commitments.

“An admin day for teaching principals and a reduction in class sizes have both been announced as part of the stimulus package and budget respectively.

“In these difficult times, where we are expecting a lot from our schools, it’s important that they know that they are valued and appreciated,” she concluded.