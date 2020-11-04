Carlow Women’s Aid prepares for spike in domestic violence

CARLOW Women’s Aid is bracing itself for an increase in calls from victims of domestic violence as Level 5 restrictions continue. The Carlow service found that demand for its supports quadrupled during the first lockdown last spring, when it assisted women in applying for 160 court orders granting protection from their partners.

Speaking of women coming forward in recent weeks, Carlow Women’s Aid manager Honoria Gilchrist said: “We find the women coming through are looking to request protection order interim barring orders and are seeking advice and guidance. They are also worrying about being able to find accommodation.”

She said: “We are bracing ourselves yet again for an increased level of domestic violence.”

A significant difference between Level 5 and the first lockdown was that children are now at school. Honoria said this gave mothers an opportunity to seek help, which was not possible when children were at home. She also welcomed assurances from the gardaí that victims of domestic violence travelling outside the permitted 5km distance to escape harm or attend supports would not be impeded.