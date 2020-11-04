Community spirit alive and well in Carlow estate

RESIDENTS of St Killian’s Crescent in Carlow town recently got together to clean up their locality. Around 30 people took part and the initiative stemmed from a newly-formed residents’ group in the estate.

The residents were supported by Carlow County Development Partnership and Carlow County Council in setting up the group and the clean-up is part of a series of improvement works that is hoped to be carried out in the weeks and months ahead.

“The group came together as a community to clean up the estate,” said Jo Donohoe of the development partnership. “There was a fantastic atmosphere on the day. Some cleaned the front of their homes, while others went into the back lanes. It’s one of a number of projects they plan on doing in the area.”

A gardening workshop will be organised in St Killian’s and plans are afoot for planting in the estate.

The council’s environment patrol officer Pat Kehoe was on hand to collect over 20 black bags of rubbish, while Jannette Kelly from the local authority’s environment section has also been of great support to the residents. The development partnership and the council offer training, supports and advice to residents who wish to set up their own group.

St Killan’s Crescent resident Orna Robinson got the ball rolling when she contacted the partnership about establishing a group. A public meeting was subsequently held with residents, the council and the development partnership. The meeting also heard from Alan O’Dwyer of the Burrin Manor Residents’ Association, who spoke about his group and what it has achieved.

Locals were eager to get involved and were guided on how to apply for grants to fund improvements.