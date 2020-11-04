Demand at IVF clinic has increased by 75%

By Suzanne Pender

A FERTILITY clinic based in Carlow has announced that it will expand operations from two days to five days a week.

The move comes on the back of a 75% increase in demand for its services.

Sims IVF will increase patient capacity at the clinic by 150%, significantly reducing the travel burden for patients in the catchment area that would normally travel to Dublin every three to four days for ultrasound scans and blood tests during treatment. The clinic, based in the Canta Clinic in Carlow, offers satellite services for bloods and scans for those undergoing fertility treatments in the Dublin clinic.

The satellite clinic is led by fertility nurse specialist Claire Collins and serves Carlow and the surrounding counties of Wexford, Kildare, Waterford, Kilkenny and Laois.

“Sims IVF is delighted to announce the expansion to operations in Carlow. With the clinic operating on a five-day basis, we will be able to accommodate more patients in the region with scans and tests in their locality, while avoiding frequent travel to our Dublin clinic,” said Damien O’Dowd, group clinic director at Sims IVF.

“We have seen increased interest in the Carlow clinic this year from patients and we responded by expanding the service to better serve our patients. The increased service in Carlow will open the door to convenient treatment options for Sims IVF patients outside of the Dublin region.”

Ms Collins remarked that since the clinic opened last year, patients have benefited enormously from having access to ultrasound and blood tests close to home.

“One thing that couples and individuals going through fertility treatment do not often consider is how often they will have to attend the clinic, which can be every three to four days in the later stages of treatment. By offering a localised service five days a week, we can reduce the burden associated with travel to Dublin and allow patients to organise their appointments around their busy schedules,” she added.