Double tragedy for Carlow family

The late Philip O’Brien (left) and the late Seán Flynn (right)

Teenager’s death compounded by

sudden passing of his mum’s partner

By Suzanne Pender

A CARLOW family and a local community have been left reeling following the tragic deaths of two men in the same Carlow home within a matter of hours.

Nineteen-year-old Seán Flynn was found dead in tragic circumstances at his home, 181 New Oak Estate, Carlow around 9.30am on Saturday morning.

Shockingly, as Seán’s mother Ann and the Flynn family were grappling to cope with much-loved Seán’s death by suicide, further heartbreak was to come.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Ann’s partner Philip O’Brien (43) died suddenly at 181 New Oak Estate as he joined the Flynn family to mourn Seán’s death.

Gardaí were alerted to the house shortly after 3.30am on Sunday morning, where Mr O’Brien was found unresponsive by emergency services. He was treated at the scene but died a short time later.

His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford, where a post-mortem was carried out.

Gardaí confirmed that they are treating the matter as a sudden death.

A native of Rathercan, Fenagh, Philip is the son of Bill and Esther O’Brien, a very well-known and respected Fenagh family. He is also survived by his heartbroken brothers Joe and William, sister Linda and extended family and friends.

As a young man, Philip was regarded as a very talented, hardworking and accomplished chef. He worked in many local establishments over the years, including the former Rathcrogue House.

The double tragedy at 181 New Oak Estate over the weekend has sent shockwaves through the close-knit community of New Oak estate.

Following Seán’s death, a post on the New Oak Community Centre’s Facebook page reflected the heartbreak now felt by so many.

‘Our community has been hit with tragedy and sadness over the weekend. We ask you to pray for all concerned. We ask people don’t be scared to ask for help. It’s ok not to feel ok. God’s blessings on them and their families. RIP,’ it read.

Seán was described as a fun-filled, friendly young man, adored by his large extended family. Tributes to him have been pouring in on social media over the weekend, including heartfelt sympathies to the Flynn family, who sadly have been struck by tragedy a number of times in the past.

Beloved son of Ann and Ronan, Seán is a much-loved brother of Annmarie and Brook, as well as an adored nephew to Kathleen,

Margaret, Eileen, Teresa, Patrick, Rose, Josie, Mary, Bridget, Martha, Miley, Seán, Deirdre, Eugene, Packy, Ciaran, Jason, Aoife, Padraig and the late Danny and Timmy.

Seán is a cherished grandson of Eilish and Pat Coleman and the late Maria and Patrick (Paddy) Flynn.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family in The Holy Family Church, Askea, tomorrow,Thursday at 11am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Seán’s funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Family Church, Askea, online streaming service at http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Philip was predeceased by his brother Martin and sister Caroline. He is survived by his parents Ester and Billy, siblings Joe, Linda and William, brother-in-law Cornelius, sisters-in-law Liz and Sherley, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to government guidelines, a private funeral will take place for family in St Patrick’s Church, Newtown, tomorrow (Thursday) at 11am and followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.