Funchion slams children’s waiting list for speech and language therapy

By Suzanne Pender

SINN Féin TD for Carlow Kilkenny Kathleen Funchion has expressed deep concern at the number of children waiting for a speech and language therapy appointment in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Speaking today, deputy Funchion said: “Well over 1,000 (1,066) children alone are waiting for a speech and language therapy appointment across Carlow and Kilkenny.

“More worryingly, however, are the unacceptable lengths children in Carlow and Kilkenny are waiting for an appointment with a speech and language therapist, occupational therapist and/or a physiotherapist. Some children are waiting approximately 12 months for an assessment and then another two-and-a-half years for therapy.

“Children with disabilities are also waiting unacceptable lengths for essential assessments and therapy.

“While I acknowledge the massive growth in waiting lists is due to the public health emergency, the length of time it has taken to recruit contact tracing staff by the HSE has greatly impacted the amount of time a child is waiting to be seen for vital assessments and this is unacceptable.

“All temporarily seconded therapists must return to their substantive roles as a matter of urgency.

“I know that, despite the best efforts of therapists working in HSE South to reduce waiting lists and return to operating at full capacity, waiting lists and waiting times remain staggeringly high.

“It is essential that HSE South prioritises the return of high-skilled staff to their principle roles as therapists as quickly as possible so that children can access essential services and therapy that is vital for their development and education.