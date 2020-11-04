Impeccably presented bungalow in Bilboa

By Suzanne Pender

IMPECCABLY presented four-bedroom detached bungalow at Hillside, Agharue, Bilboa.

The property extends to c146m2 (c 1571 sq ft) standing on c0.56 acres of mature gardens approached by a tarmac drive from the public road to spacious forecourt parking.

The residence has been tastefully decorated throughout with superior finishes, including solid maple and white oak wood flooring, granite worktops and ornate wall paneling.

The current owners have maintained the exterior to the same high standard with pristine gardens and detached garage. Located approximately a 13-minute drive to the M9 motorway interchange at Powerstown, 23 minutes to Kilkenny city, three miles to Old Leighlin and four-and-a-half miles to Leighlinbridge. The accommodation includes reception hall, sitting room, kitchen, living room, utility, guest wc, four bedrooms (master en suite), family bathroom.

BER: C2,

Price region: €295,000.

Contact TM. Byrne & Son Ltd, 18 Dublin Street, Carlow. Tel 059 9132500.