Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Less than five cases of Covid-19 were reported in Carlow on Wednesday evening.

The exact figure is not known due to how the department of health publish figures but the figure is between 0-4.

444 cases were reported today nationally and eight deaths related to Covid-19.

There have been 140 cases in the last two weeks in Carlow. The Covid-19 rate is 245.9 per 100,000 over the last 14 days. It is above the national average of 212.7 but local and national figures have fallen over the last week.

Of the cases notified today:

208 are men / 235 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 37 years old

158 in Dublin, 48 in Cork, 36 in Galway, 28 in Limerick and 174 cases spread across 19 other counties

As of 2pm today 310 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “Every piece of public health advice we have given from the outset of this pandemic is designed to keep everyone protected from the impact of Covid-19. If you are a close contact of a confirmed case, you are asked to restrict your movements for 14 days and to attend for your two free Covid-19 test, one on day 0 and one on day 7. This is because as an identified close contact, you have come into contact with the virus. It may take some time for this to become apparent, or for you to become infectious.

“By staying at home for this entire 14 day period, you are helping to stop the spread of this dangerous disease. In following this important guidance, you are helping to bring this virus right back down to where we all need it to be and playing your part in this national effort.”