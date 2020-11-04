Ten new jobs at Carlow-based tech company

By Elizabeth Lee

IRELAND’S first bespoke private cloud service provider Stryve is growing its client base across Ireland, the UK and Europe. Today, Wednesday, it announced its latest expansion drive with ten new positions now available, among them business development, tech support and customer deployment roles.

It brings to 30 the number of jobs for the Carlow-based company since the merger of vCloud and T2 in 2018. The company has also opened its first European sales office in Poland.

Stryve offers bespoke private cloud solutions and Fortune 500-grade cybersecurity for SMEs and multinationals alike, at an affordable price point. Some of its services include infrastructure as a service (IAAS), disaster recovery and secure online back-ups from its own dedicated data centre.

New positions announced today include business development roles in Ireland, the UK and Poland, along with tech support and infrastructure expert roles in Carlow and Warsaw.

“We have ambitious plans for Stryve, which include expansion across Europe and acquisitions to strengthen and complement our core services. We are looking for talented, driven people to help us realise the vision for the company,”said Strive CEO Andrew Tobin.

The firm has seen massive growth in demand for its service since the pandemic, particularly in its key growth target markets, which include food, pharma, retail and financial services sectors who process and/or store mission-critical data. Unlike its well-known competitors, Stryve guarantees data sovereignty from its private data centre in Cork.

“This gives invaluable reassurance to Stryve clients,” continued Andrew. “Most big-name competitors use public cloud. Stryve’s fully private secure cloud solution is completely protected by its own security operations centre. Public cloud servers are available to members of the public to access and therefore cannot ever be as secure as private cloud. Owning our own private cloud means Stryve can guarantee data sovereignty.”

The Stryve team comprises the perfect mix of expertise with Andrew Tobin as CEO and leading the marketing and sales teams. Paul Delahunty, one of the country’s top experts in his field, having worked with a number of security start-ups, including Erisson and Hostel World Global, is the new chief security officer at Stryve, while Gunter Bayer is the firm’s technology expert. He designs and develops complex cloud, disaster recovery (DR) and security solutions for Stryve’s multifaceted client base. His knowledge and expertise is a key driving force behind strategic development at Stryve.

The company was formed in 2018 and doubled its turnover in 2019 and is on track to add 30% in 2020. It currently supports businesses in more than 20 countries with a combined turnover in excess of €21 billion. Stryve’s ambitious plans include setting up a central European sales office and expanding its services across the continent.