Three in hospital after assault involving hatchet in Dublin

Digital Desk Staff

Three people have been hospitalised following an assault in Dublin involving a hatchet.

Footage of the attack has been widely shared online.

This attack took place in the Windmill Lane/Creighton Street area of the city around 2pm yesterday afternoon.

Videos show a bicycle being thrown at a man, while another is hit in the head with a hatchet.

Gardaí say three people were taken to hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Local representatives believe the brutal attack was between rival drug gangs.

Gardai say no arrests have yet been made and investigations are ongoing.