Carlow puppy pooch of the year

By Elizabeth Lee

These bundles of cuteness are the top five contestants that are in the running for Puppy of the year in County Carlow.

While there is no doubt that every dog lover adores their own four-legged friend, these five pooches have been deemed among the fairest in the land, by the judges of the Petmania Puppy of the year competition.

The judges had the unenviable job of picking just five bundles of joy out of the scores of entries and, after much consternation and deliberation, picked these little beauties.

People from across the county are now being called on to vote for their favourite. The top-dogs are Schnauzer/Shihtzu Bailey, Sprocker Patch, Cocker Spaniel Kobiee, terrier-cross Lily and Staffordshire Bull Terrier Thor.

Bailey and its owner, Freya, are best friends, Patch is the smartest, cutest little fella ever and Kobiee has brought so much joy to his home and everyone in it. Lily is a pretty, lovable pup who makes people smile around her whileThor loves his food and loves nothing more than big warm cuddles!

Each of the top five puppies representing Petmania Carlow will receive a qualifier’s rosette and gift from the competition partner, BETA. It’s now up to the public to decide who’s the cutest canine in the county and the puppy with the most votes will go forward into the grand final.

The national winner in the Petmania Puppy of the Year 2020 will become the face of the brand for 2020/21 and receive prizes worth over €1,500 including a luxury staycation with its humans thanks to Ireland’s Blue Book of luxury hotels.

Pet lovers have until midnight 12 November to cast their vote for the Carlow Puppy of the Year and the winner will be announced via Petmania’s social media channels on Friday 20 November 2020

Puppy-lovers can cast their vote on Petmania’s website www.petmania.ie.

Petmania Ireland would like to reassure customers that it will remain open throughout Level 5 lockdown. Visit the online store to arrange a home delivery, click and collect or carry to car service. Visit www.petmania.ie/ @PetmaniaIreland