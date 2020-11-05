Covid-19: How far has your county come in suppressing the second wave?

By Sarah Mooney

After two weeks of Level 5 restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19, the majority of counties have seen a downward trend in their incidence rates of the virus.

However, nine counties have experienced an upward trend in rates of the virus over the 14-day period covered by the latest report from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

A total 10,127 cases were reported around the country over the two week period up to midnight on November 3rd, with the national incidence rate of the virus now standing at 212.7 cases per 100,000 population.

Cavan and Meath remain the counties with the highest incidence rates of Covid-19 in the Republic, with both recording incidence rates over 300 cases per 100,000 population.

Just one county is recording an incidence rate below 100, with Leitrim having just 68.7 cases per 100,000 of its population. The next lowest is Wicklow, with 104.6 cases per 100,000.

Nine counties have seen an upward tick in their incidence rate of the virus over the two week period, namely Sligo, Carlow, Galway, Limerick, Louth, Mayo, Waterford, Laois and Tipperary.

Of the 10,127 cases recorded over the two week period, about 2,031 were associated with clusters.

Cases were reported in those aged from 0 to 103, with an average age of mid-30s.

Most cases were seen within the 19 to 64 age bracket, despite schools and childcare facilities remaining open during Level 5 restrictions.

There were 19 deaths among confirmed cases also recorded over the two week period.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is set to meet this morning to review the progress that has been made to suppress Covid-19 under current Level 5 restrictions.

On the day Level 5 took effect, October 21st, there were 1,167 new cases of the virus confirmed with three additional deaths.

Last night saw some 444 new cases announced, with a further eight deaths reported.