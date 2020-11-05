Covid-19: three deaths, 591 additional cases

Muireann Duffy

The Department of Health has been informed of 591 additional cases of Covid-19 while three new deaths were reported.

Of today’s cases, 280 were male, 310 were female and 59 per cent of the cases were reported in people under the age of 45, with the median age being 38.

There were 120 cases recorded in Dublin, 75 in Donegal, 50 in Cork, 46 in Kerry and 44 in Limerick. The remaining 256 cases were spread across 20 other counties.

Speaking earlier today, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that despite improvements in key indicators regarding the spread of Covid-19 in the Republic, Level 5 measures are not likely to be eased before December.

Current Level 5 restrictions are due to last until December 1st, having been brought in for a six-week period beginning October 21st.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar added that moving away from lockdown measures earlier than planned could undermine the progress made in supressing the virus here.

In the North, First Minister Arlene Foster confirmed today that the reproductive, or R rate there is now at approximately 0.7, but an extension of tightened restrictions there is being considered as the number of cases and hospital admissions continues to be a concern.

Today, the North recorded 516 additional cases of Covid-19 today, while 12 new deaths due to the virus were also reported.

In the Republic, in addition to a fall in the R rate, HSE chief Paul Reid said the number of referrals for testing in the community, the number of close contacts and the number of contact tracing calls had all reduced in the last week.

Speaking at the HSE’s weekly press briefing earlier today, Mr Reid described trends over the past week as “quite encouraging”, but cautioned that other indicators of the virus had at best “remained stable”.