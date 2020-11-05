Death notices and funeral arrangements

Molly Condron

Mary (Molly), Condron, Clonuan, Kilmeaney, Carlow. Peacefully following a long illness. Much loved wife of Paddy and mother of David, Dermot, Deirdre and Anita. Mother-in-law of Joanne, Charlie, Sylvia and Gordon. Treasured grandmother of Karl, Hugh, Gavin, Grainne, Kayla, Layah and Conal, sister of Peg, lifelong friend of Eamonn and Helen. Sadly missed by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Following HSE guidelines reposing will take place at Burke McDermott Funeral Home, Station Road, Carlow, from 5pm today Thursday concluding with prayers at 8pm. Funeral will arrive at Holy Family Church, Askea tomorrow Friday for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in Bennekerry Churchyard Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to friends of ICU Unit, St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

John Cole

John Liscolman, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 4th November 2020 peacefully in the loving care of all at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny; Beloved son of the late Tom and brother of the late Stephen and Patrick; Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Angeline, sons Martin and David, mother Ann, son-in-law Declan, David’s partner Maria, brothers Tom, Laurence and Gerard, sisters Mary, Ann and Trish, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandson Jack, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In line with Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place. Removal from Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly on Friday morning at 11.30am. to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyconnell (via Liscolman) arriving for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Liscolman Cemetery. John’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live by logging on to clonmoreparish.ie/webcam/ and follow the link (max 25 people Church).

Francis McCarthy

Francis McCarthy, 80 John Sweeney Park, Tullow Road, Carlow passed away peacefully, on 3 November, 2020 at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved son of Nora and John and cherished brother of Michael, Patrick, Joseph, James, Mary Ellen, Crystal, Gabrielle and the late Kathleen Marie.

He will be sadly missed by his loving parents, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private Funeral will take place for family in The Holy Family Church, Askea, on Saturday at 11am and will be followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Francis’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Family Church, Askea, online streaming service by using the following link.

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Gerry McMahon

McMAHON Gerry (Booterstown, Co. Dublin and formerly Co. Carlow) 2 November 2020 – (peacefully) in the loving care of his family after a short illness borne with enormous courage and dignity. Beloved husband of Kay, loving Dad to Isobel and George, adoring grandpa to Penelope, Tibby, Arthur, Albert and Alexander. He will be greatly missed by his son-in-law Jamie, daughter-in-law Shan Shan, sister-in-law Carmel, his brother & sisters, George, Eoin, Peggy, Mary, Breda, Oliver, also his many nieces, nephews, close friends and neighbours. His family also remember his deceased siblings Sean, Lauri, Vonnie, Paddy & Brian.

Due to government restrictions, a private funeral will take place strictly for family & close friends, but the Funeral Mass for Gerry may be viewed live on Saturday 7 November, at 11am at https://www.churchservices.tv/booterstown#, and cremation prayers afterwards at 1pm at www.vimeo.com/event/153499/. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society, Northumberland Road, Dublin 4 or www.cancer.ie.