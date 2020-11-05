Leo Varadkar: I don’t as standard keep text messages

The Tánaiste has said he cannot check details of his correspondence relating to leaked contract documents because he does not keep his text messages.

Leo Varadkar told the Dáil the reason he no longer has the 2019 WhatsApp messages between him and Maitiú Ó Tuathail, the then-head of the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP), was because he does not usually retain his texts.

“I don’t as standard keep text messages,” he said.

But the Tánaiste said that he has a personal email address and that he forwards any correspondence that could constitute a public record to his official email.

Mr Varadkar made the comments in the Dáil on Thursday in response to questioning from Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty over the leaked documents controversy.

The Tánaiste has admitted passing on a confidential agreement negotiated with the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to Dr Ó Tuathail last year. The revelations were published in Village magazine on Saturday.

Mr Varadkar apologised in the Dáil on Tuesday for “errors of judgment” after leaking the draft €210 million contract.

He said his sole aim had been to get greater support for the deal among family doctors.

Fianna Fáil tensions

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin faced scathing criticism from a number of his TDs at a Fianna Fáil parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday night.

Some TDs condemned his defence of Mr Varadkar over the contract leak, sources told The Irish Times.

At the meeting there were heated exchanges between Mr Martin and Sligo TD Marc MacSharry, who said party members were angry seeing the Taoiseach acting as “chief flag-flyer for Leo”.