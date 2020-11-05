Lockdown puts pressure on Carlow family carers

CARERS in Carlow have been badly affected by the cancellation of face-to-face meetings with Family Carers Ireland because of Level 5 restrictions. The Carlow/Kilkenny branch of Family Carers Ireland says that once again it has had to close its doors to the public and will no longer be able to meet carers on a one-to-one basis. In Carlow, the carers hold weekly outreach meetings in the local parish centre.

Mary Walsh, carers service manager for Carlow/Kilkenny, said: “At the moment, a lot of what we are doing is over the phone. In exceptional circumstances, if carers really do need to speak to us, we will allot them an appointment.”

In a busy month, the local carers service would meet between 50 and 100 people in the two counties.

The current restrictions imposed by Covid-19 have put an even greater strain on carers, with invaluable services and respite being reduced. The local branch has also seen the cancellation of important fundraising events, including its annual Winter Market in Carlow at the end of November.

Family Carers Carlow/Kilkenny can be contacted on 056 7721424 or on its 24-hour care line 1800 240724.