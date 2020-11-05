Nominate your favourite restaurant and win free takeaways for a year

By Suzanne Pender

EAT, Ireland’s leading food ordering and delivery app, today launched details of this year’s Just Eat National Takeaway Awards, encouraging consumers to nominate their favourite local restaurant for a chance to win a media support package worth €20,000.

Reimagined as a fully-digital event supporting independent restaurants that have been disproportionately impacted as a result of Covid-19, customers have until Sunday 15 November to nominate their favourite neighbourhood takeaway at nationaltakeawayawards.just-eat.ie.

All those who vote in this year’s awards before the deadline will also go into a draw to win FREE takeaway for a year.

Focused on helping those most at risk within the distressed restaurant sector, Just Eat has introduced a wide-ranging series of measures to enable new and existing restaurant partners across the country to deliver their food to more people, in more areas, with the winner of ‘Best Takeaway Ireland’ in this year’s Just Eat National Takeaway Awards to benefit from a media budget worth €20,000.

Ireland’s restaurant industry has shown great resilience and innovation in response to the challenges of 2020. Three new categories, including Community Hero, Best Takeaway Cocktails and Best Takeaway Dessert, have been added to this year’s Just Eat National Takeaway Awards in recognition of those efforts.

The shortlist of nominees will be announced on Wednesday 18 November, with consumers given the chance to vote for their final winners, which will be announced on Friday 27 November.

To find out more or to cast your vote, visit nationaltakeawayawards.just-eat.ie.