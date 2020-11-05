Over €40 million in funding announced to aid nursing homes in pandemic

By Digital Desk Staff

New funding of €42 million has been announced by Government to aid nursing homes respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The funding for both private and voluntary nursing homes will be used to extend the Temporary Assistance Payments Scheme (TAPS) to the end of June 2021.

This scheme contribute towards the costs incurred by private nursing homes as they act to suppress and manage the virus.

Announcing the scheme today, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly thanked nursing home staff and providers for their “effort and commitment” throughout the “trying time” of the pandemic.

“We know that the impact of Covid-19 and public health measures have been very tough on residents and their families,” he said.

“Many nursing home staff have gone above and beyond to care for their patients during this pandemic.”

Lasting improvements

Minister Donnelly said the extension of TAPS “will continue to make real difference in enhancing the level of care that nursing homes are able to provide in the coming months.”

Also announcing the funding, Minister for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler said it was important to ensure that “actions taken now will be aimed at generating lasting improvements in how residents are cared for.”

She thanked the HSE for the “efforts and resources” it had invested to aid nursing home residents, including Covid-19 response teams, its serial testing programme and the supply of €60 million worth of personal protective equipment free of charge to private nursing homes.

The total amount that will be available to nursing homes through TAPS from March 2020 to June 2021 is up to €134.5 million.