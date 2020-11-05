Public asked for input on new plans to pedestrianise Dublin’s Dame Street

By Digital Desk Staff

New plans have been announced to pedestrianise Dame Street in Dublin, with Dublin City Council asking the public for its input.

The proposal is part of the College Green Plaza project which was turned down by An Bord Pleanála in 2018.

The City Council has now said that the pedestrianisation would work as Dame Street would no longer have to allow for traffic under new Bus Connects proposals.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Green Party Councillor for Dublin’s North Inner City Janet Horner said the plans would improve access to the city centre for a wide range of people.

She described College Green as a place that was currently “very prohibitive” for pedestrians and cyclists to travel through, with the public transport system reaching a bottleneck.

Car-free

“I think the plans that are being brought forward now are looking at how to improve access for those people, to make it a safer much more comfortable experience and give this huge amenity back to the city,” she said.

“We’ve been assured by the council that access will be maintained, access will be maintained to the car parks, disability access will be maintained and the bus routes will continue to be able to run through the city.

A series of car-free trials have already taken place in the area over weekends and on Culture Night.

Public consultation on the proposal will run from today until January 15th.

The new proposal follows the recent announcement that four other areas around Grafton Street, namely South William Street, Drury Street, South Anne Street and Dame Court, are set to become car free on a permanent basis following successful trials some weeks ago.