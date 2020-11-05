Seamus Woulfe holds Golfgate meeting with Chief Justice after numerous postponements

Digital Desk Staff

Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe has met Chief Justice Frank Clarke about his controversial attendance at the Oireachtas golf society dinner in Clifden last August.

The meeting took place this afternoon, after it was previously postponed on four occasions, however the outcome of the meeting will not be revealed for a number of days.

A review by Chief Justice Susan Denham recently found it would be inappropriate for Mr Woulfe to resign.

The ‘Golfgate’ dinner caused controversy earlier this year as it was held during tightened Covid-19 restrictions.

The dinner lead to the resignation of EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary, who were also in attendance.

A meeting of Supreme Court members is due to be held this week on the matter after Mr Woulfe spent a number of hours at the Four Courts on Monday, according to the Irish Times.

In a statement issued later on Monday, Chief Justice Mr Justice Clarke said he had received a “cogent medical report” outlining that Mr Woulfe had previously not been in a position to engage in resolution talks, the last of which was scheduled for mid-October.