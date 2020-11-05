Stormont to discuss extending Northern Ireland lockdown

James Cox

Northern Ireland’s Executive will meet later where it is expected they will discuss extending its Covid-19 lockdown.

Pubs and restaurants are due to reopen from November 13th, when the four-week circuit breaker ends.

However case numbers remain high, with almost 4,500 recorded in the past seven days.

The hospital system is also operating at near full capacity, with just 20 ICU beds available.

Anne Speed, the lead negotiator for the North’s health trade unions, says there is a worry that hospitals will become overrun.

Staff shortage

Ms Speed said: “We expect there will be a decision announced to stand down all other services across the acute sector other than the most urgent and critical care because the beds and staff aren’t there to actually look after the patients.

“There’s a huge number of staff shortages, work force planning has not been put in place to the high degree it should have been and now we’re all suffering from that.”

Border

Monaghan GP Illona Duffy says the key to keeping the infection rates low in the Republic and lessening cases in the North is stopping non-essential travel across the Border.

Ms Duffy said: “We’ve got to keep doing what we’re doing and continue to do it well, that unfortunately means having to stay away from people, not gathering in groups, not travelling.”

She added: “For us, along the Border there will be concern in the next few weeks if things start to open up in the North. We’ve got to ensure that people aren’t travelling either way across the Border and that again we keep our Covid rates down.”