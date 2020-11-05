Third person arrested after guns, €300k worth of drugs seized

Digital Desk Staff

A third person has been arrested in connection to the seizure of six guns and €300,000 worth of cocaine and heroin in Co Westmeath.

They were discovered at a house in Mullingar following two searches on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Two men aged in their 30s and 20s were arrested at the scene – and are still being held in custody.

A third person, a woman in her 40s has also been arrested in connection to the investigation after a follow-up search in Carbery, Co Kildare.

She is bein questioned at Mullingar Garda Station.