Two arrested after gardaí seize €200k in cash on motorway

Thursday, November 05, 2020

Gardaí have seized €200,000 in cash following a search of a vehicle and its occupants on the M4 motorway in west Dublin this morning.

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) intercepted the vehicle at around 7.30am as part of an ongoing investigation targeting organised criminal activity.

The cash was found and seized during the course of the search.

 

Two men, aged 24 and 47, were arrested for the offence of money laundering under Section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

They are both currently detained at Lucan Garda Station.

Gardaí say that investigations are ongoing.

